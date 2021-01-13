Republicans, business partners cut ties to Trump | DW News

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that there was “tremendous anger” over efforts to impeach him for his role in inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

He also did not take responsibility for encouraging his supporters to march on the building as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. When asked about whether he bears responsibility for the violence, the president said his remarks at a rally proceeding the storming of the building were “totally appropriate.” “They’ve analyzed my speech in my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody to the tee just thought it was totally appropriate,” the president said prior to a trip to Texas.

His remarks to reporters on Tuesday were the first he’s delivered since a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol last week, leaving five dead. Trump also hit back at the latest bid to impeach him — this time for inciting last week’s violence. “To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he said, adding: “I want no violence.” He also voiced anger at Big Tech companies after Twitter and Facebook banned him on their platforms for encouraging violence.

He said the companies had made a “terrible mistake,” accusing them of “dividing” the country.

Meanwhile US Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he would not invoke the 25th amendment. The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, rushed a vote on a resolution urging the vice president to use the powers in the amendment to remove Donald Trump from power in the wake of the violent attack on the Capitol building on January 6.

German lender Deutsche Bank is abandoning its longtime client, US President Donald Trump. Citing sources familiar with the matter, US media on Tuesday reported that the bank would do no further business with the self-styled businessman, pointing to his reaction to the January 6 assault on the US Capitol. That the president’s long-term lender would drop him now comes as little surprise. Even before the November election, Deutsche Bank senior officials had said the company was seeking a way out of its long-term relationship with the contentious leader, who owes the institute hundreds of millions in loans and has been a constant source of bad press for the bank. In recent days, financial institutions Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. as well as others have announced they are cutting business ties or halting political donations in light of recent events. Some have said they will freeze donations to the Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Others say they will temporarily stop political contributions to both Republicans and Democrats. This sudden jumping ship has pulled the curtain back on the role corporate leadership and money play in the US political machine.

