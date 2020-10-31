Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

The search for survivors has gone on through the night in the coastal Turkish city Izmir after a powerful earthquake.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake, with the epicentre in the Aegean Sea, brought down buildings and triggered tidal waves in the coastal city, as well as in parts of Greece.

At least 25 people have been killed in the two countries.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.

