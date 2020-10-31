-
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece - 7 hours ago
-
200221_NWSU_11071882_11094963_150000_143504_en - 7 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 7 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 7 hours ago
-
Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Violent clashes in Barcelona after authorities introduce strict new lockdown restrictions - 8 hours ago
-
US Election: Will voters turn on Trump after COVID-19 response catastrophe? | Conflict Zone - 8 hours ago
-
Is it time to break up Facebook’s monopoly? | Counting the Cost - 8 hours ago
-
Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights - 8 hours ago
-
Coronavirus in Europe: Countries agree to coordinate response - 8 hours ago
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece
The search for survivors has gone on through the night in the coastal Turkish city Izmir after a powerful earthquake.
The magnitude 6.9 earthquake, with the epicentre in the Aegean Sea, brought down buildings and triggered tidal waves in the coastal city, as well as in parts of Greece.
At least 25 people have been killed in the two countries.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/