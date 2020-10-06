-
Residents flee Azerbaijani town of Tartar as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates
Residents in the Azerbaijani town of Tartar have been forced to flee their homes as fighting in the neighbouring Nagorno-Karabakh region has escalated in recent weeks. FRANCE 24 reports.
