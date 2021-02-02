Restaurants, shops reopen in Milan and Rome as restrictions eased

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Restaurants, shops and museums reopened in Italy’s Lombardy and Lazio regions, as COVID restrictions were eased on February 1

Lombardy and Rome’s Lazio have been downgraded from medium-risk orange to lower-risk yellow zones.

Milan residents were strolling along the famed Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade and sitting down in cafes or restaurants

