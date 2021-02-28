Réunion’s ‘stolen children’ demand damages from France | DW News

In the 1960s and 70s, the French government took away nearly two thousand children from the island of Réunion – one of France’s overseas territories in the Indian Ocean. Their plan was to repopulate rural areas of mainland France, particularly in the department of Creuse, and the children were promised education and opportunity. Instead, many endured years of mistreatment. Now Réunion’s generation of “stolen children” want the French government to pay damages for their suffering.

