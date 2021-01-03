Rewilding Ibera: Efforts made to save Argentina’s wetlands

Argentina’s Ibera wetlands are among the most biodiverse regions in the world, but over the last few decades, they have been severely affected by industrial farming.

Conservation groups are now working to reverse that damage.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Ibera National Park, Argentina.

