Rio Tinto executives resign over destruction of ancient Aborginal site

10 hours ago

Rio Tinto announced the resignation of its CEO and two top lieutenants Friday over the mining giant’s destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.

