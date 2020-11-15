Rockets fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: govt source

Rockets from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region hit the capital of neighbouring Eritrea on Saturday, diplomats said, the latest indication that Ethiopia’s internal conflict is spreading beyond its borders.

