Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

At least three rockets have been fired from Ethiopia into neighbouring Eritrea, potentially adding a regional dimension to the conflict between Ethiopian government forces and leaders in the Tigray region on the 11th day of fighting.

Diplomats in the region say two of the rockets hit the main airport in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara.

The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front had earlier threatened Eritrea.

Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace deal two years ago, but Asmara is not on good terms with the Tigrayan leadership.

