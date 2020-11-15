-
Brazil’s municipal elections set to confirm shift to the right under Bolsonaro - 16 mins ago
-
Pro-Trump protesters rally in Washington, DC to contest Biden win - 2 hours ago
-
Egypt discovers ancient treasure trove with over 100 intact sarcophagi - 2 hours ago
-
Meet the woman whose lockdown campervan project changed her life - 3 hours ago
-
Rockets fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: govt source - 3 hours ago
-
Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital - 4 hours ago
-
Egypt: Coffins and statues dating back 2,500 years unveiled in Saqqara Necropolis - 9 hours ago
-
Democratic Republic of Congo: Protesters demand end to ruling coalition, dissolution of parliament - 9 hours ago
-
Sudan: Refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray settle in border camp - 9 hours ago
-
Tunisia: PM Mechichi attends opening of border crossing with Libya - 9 hours ago
Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital
At least three rockets have been fired from Ethiopia into neighbouring Eritrea, potentially adding a regional dimension to the conflict between Ethiopian government forces and leaders in the Tigray region on the 11th day of fighting.
Diplomats in the region say two of the rockets hit the main airport in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara.
The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front had earlier threatened Eritrea.
Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace deal two years ago, but Asmara is not on good terms with the Tigrayan leadership.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Ethiopia #Tigray #TPLF