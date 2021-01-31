Romania: Protesters call for accountability after fatal hospital fire

Hundreds of protesters have called for Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis to resign one day after a fire at one of the country’s main hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

It was the third hospital fire in as many months and protesters say corruption is behind the lack of upkeep.

At least five people died in the latest blaze, which forced the evacuation of more than 100 people from the building in the capital Bucharest.

Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

