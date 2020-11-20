-
Protect the living, honour the dead: Ending violence against women in France - 5 hours ago
-
Armenia hands over Aghdam to Azerbaijan as part of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire - 5 hours ago
-
Covid: UK ‘setting up vaccine hubs ready for roll-out’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Head of Serbian Orthodox Church dies after contracting Coronavirus - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: UN Secretary General Guterres holds briefing ahead of G20 Summit - 5 hours ago
-
Romesh Ranganathan’s Mum is LOVING her new celeb status | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Hugh Grant has hilariously strong opinions on fish! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Tina Fey’s kids gave her an airline dining experience at home! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Sentinel-6 satellite ready for launch into space to measure sea level - 6 hours ago
-
Scottish author Douglas Stuart awarded 2020 prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’ - 6 hours ago
Romesh Ranganathan’s Mum is LOVING her new celeb status | The Graham Norton Show – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Romesh Ranganathan tells Graham about how his Mum loves telling people about her famous son.
Among the guests joining Graham tonight: actor Hugh Grant, starring in psychological thriller The Undoing; TV cook and food writer Nigella Lawson, talking about her new book Cook, Eat, Repeat; Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, voicing the new Disney animation Soul; comedian Romesh Ranganathan, promoting his new book As Good As It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult; and six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, starring in the latest film from Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy. With music from Dua Lipa, who performs her song Levitating.
The Graham Norton Show | Series 28 Episode 7 | BBC
#BBC #BBCTheGrahamNortonShow #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.