Romesh Ranganathan’s Mum is LOVING her new celeb status | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Romesh Ranganathan tells Graham about how his Mum loves telling people about her famous son.

Among the guests joining Graham tonight: actor Hugh Grant, starring in psychological thriller The Undoing; TV cook and food writer Nigella Lawson, talking about her new book Cook, Eat, Repeat; Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, voicing the new Disney animation Soul; comedian Romesh Ranganathan, promoting his new book As Good As It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult; and six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, starring in the latest film from Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy. With music from Dua Lipa, who performs her song Levitating.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 28 Episode 7 | BBC

#BBC #BBCTheGrahamNortonShow #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.