Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has accused Israel of killing a high-ranking Iranian nuclear physicist and said that Tehran would retaliate in its own time.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israeli intelligence accuse of heading a secret nuclear weapons programme, was gunned down on Friday.

Analysts say the move will affect US President-elect Joe Biden’s widely expected plan to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA nuclear deal.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran, Iran.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Iran #MohsenFakhrizadeh #Fakhrizadeh