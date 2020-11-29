-
France: Protesters clash with police over new security law - 53 mins ago
-
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist - about 1 hour ago
-
‘A man of the people’: Friends and neighbours pay tribute to Maradona - 2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle - 2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia says its military now controls Tigray capital - 3 hours ago
-
New Covid tiers have 3 February ‘sunset’, says Boris Johnson 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
France, UK agree fresh deal to curb Channel migrant crossings - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Primates occupy Thai city to enjoy Monkey Buffet Festival - 4 hours ago
-
Ethiopia says its military now controls Tigray capital - 4 hours ago
-
Tear gas and clashes at Paris protest against police violence - 12 hours ago
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has accused Israel of killing a high-ranking Iranian nuclear physicist and said that Tehran would retaliate in its own time.
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israeli intelligence accuse of heading a secret nuclear weapons programme, was gunned down on Friday.
Analysts say the move will affect US President-elect Joe Biden’s widely expected plan to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA nuclear deal.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran, Iran.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Iran #MohsenFakhrizadeh #Fakhrizadeh