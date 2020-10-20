-
US election: What would a Biden victory mean for China? | Counting the Cost - 11 hours ago
-
WHO warns hospitals struggling as COVID-19 surge in Europe continues - 11 hours ago
-
Hundreds protest, clash with police in Naples over new coronavirus curfew - 12 hours ago
-
US allies, rivals react to Trump-backed Sudan-Israel normalisation - 12 hours ago
-
LIVE: Barcelona and Real Madrid arrive at Camp Nou for closed-door El Clasico - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Czech army sets up 500-bed field hospital in anticipation of COVID-19 surge - 12 hours ago
-
Guinea President Alpha Condé wins re-election with 59.5% of vote - 12 hours ago
-
Nicaragua protest: Prisoners sew lips shut after alleged abuses - 12 hours ago
-
Alarm in Europe as COVID-19 cases more than double in 10 days - 12 hours ago
-
Malaysia 1MDB investigation: Goldman Sachs to pay $3bn fine - 12 hours ago
Russia announces production of 300,000 vaccine doses | DW News
Like Europe, Russia too is logging record caseloads of COVID-19 – more than 16,000 this Tuesday alone. But authorities there are doing all they can to avoid another unpopular lockdown. They’re also touting new, Russian-made vaccines due to be rolled out soon. And as DW found out, for many people, that’s music to their ears.
