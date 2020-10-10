Russia: Azerbaijan and Armenia declare truce from Saturday – Lavrov

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midday (local time; 08:00 GMT) on October 10, and plan to start negotiations over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on very early on Saturday morning.

Baku and Yerevan agreed on a joint document based on the results of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, which took place in Moscow for more than 10 hours.

Both countries planned to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict and to negotiate conditions of the ceasefire later.

“Through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are starting substantive negotiations on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement in order to reach a peaceful solution as soon as possible,” Lavrov concluded.

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire. It’s been the heaviest clashes in the region since the 1994 ceasefire, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation amid rising casualty figures.

