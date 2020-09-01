Russia: Belarusian team wins tank biathlon semifinal in Moscow region

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Belarusian team won the semifinal of the tank biathlon competition which took place in the Moscow region’s ‘Alabino’ training area on Tuesday.

The teams from China and Azerbaijan won the second and the third places, with Serbia in last place.

The tank biathlon competition began on August 23 within the framework of the International Army Games “ARMI-2020”. This year 19 countries are participating in the races.

