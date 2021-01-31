Russia braces for fresh protests amid crackdown on Navalny allies

A Russian billionaire has come forward as the owner of an opulent seaside mansion, which Alexey Navalny had linked to President Vladimir Putin.

This claim came as police warned people not to participate in nationwide rallies on Sunday in support of Navalny, an opposition leader.

Navalny was arrested earlier this month after returning from Germany, where he was treated for a poisoning that he has blamed on the Kremlin.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

