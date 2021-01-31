-
How will China react to the UK’s Hong Kong BN(O) visa scheme? | DW News - 18 mins ago
Grammy-nominated Scottish artist, Sophie, dies after fall from Athens balcony - 27 mins ago
Race to save the northern white rhino boosted as two more embryos produced - 38 mins ago
UK applying to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
Romania: Protesters call for accountability after fatal hospital fire - 2 hours ago
Russia braces for fresh protests amid crackdown on Navalny allies - 3 hours ago
Coronavirus vaccines ‘must be available for everyone, everywhere’ | UN Deputy Secretary General - 3 hours ago
Macron defends decision not to impose lockdown in France as virus cases rise - 3 hours ago
Latin America imposes curbs to confront second COVID-19 wave - 3 hours ago
Russia braces for fresh protests in support of Navalny despite crackdown
Supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were set to stage fresh protests in Moscow and across Russia on Sunday for a second straight weekend despite a sweeping crackdown on his allies and the near-certainty of a confrontation with police.
