Russia: Bus passenger hits ticket inspector after request to put on face mask
A bus passenger in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk was filmed hitting a ticket inspector in the head after she asked the man to put on a face mask.
Footage from October 16, which was made public on Friday, shows the incident which happened as the bus approached a stop. The inspector found strength to respond to the attacker by trying to hit him back.
The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital where fortunately no brain concussion was diagnosed. The inspector then reported the incident to the police.
