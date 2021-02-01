Russia: Court fines Navalny’s wife Yulia for taking part in protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Moscow region’s Shcherbinka court on Monday fined Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, for 20,000 roubles (€220, $265) for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Sunday.

Navalnaya’s lawyer Svetlana Davydova said that they are going to appeal the decision.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court is set to review a case brought against Alexei Navalny for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. The Kremlin critic has claimed the charges were fabricated for political reasons.

