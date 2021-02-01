-
Russia: Court fines Navalny’s wife Yulia for taking part in protests
From 00:21 until 00:41 mandatory courtesy to press service of Shcherbinka court
Moscow region’s Shcherbinka court on Monday fined Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, for 20,000 roubles (€220, $265) for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Sunday.
Navalnaya’s lawyer Svetlana Davydova said that they are going to appeal the decision.
On Tuesday, a Moscow court is set to review a case brought against Alexei Navalny for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. The Kremlin critic has claimed the charges were fabricated for political reasons.
