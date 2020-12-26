Russia: Festive decorations adorn Moscow’s city centre ahead of NYE

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Festive decorations took over Moscow’s city centre ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, as seen on Friday, despite the cancellation of mass events and restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light arches were installed on Tverskaya street, Revolution Square, as well as in Kamergersky and Gazetny lanes. Decorative installations were also placed in the main city parks.

According to media reports, this year the traditional Moscow festival ‘Journey to Christmas’ was cancelled.

Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov said the city authorities used last-year installations without making new purchases. According to him, this year more than 366 million rubles ($4.9 million, €4 million) were spent on getting the capital decorated for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

