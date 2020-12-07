-
Russia: First day of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination programme comes to a close in Moscow
The first day of the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination programme took place at 70 medical centres on Saturday in Moscow.
Patients could be seen being examined at clinic No.121 and receiving the first injection of the ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine. After all treatments citizens receive a certificate of vaccination.
Aссording to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, the vaccine will be provided to all country’s regions by the end of next week.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of large-scale vaccination against the novel coronavirus in the country on Wednesday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said medical workers and teachers would be the first to get vaccinated in the capital after online registration, while the participation was said to be voluntary.
