Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling

Russia’s foreign minister is accusing outside forces of meddling in Belarus.

Sergey Lavrov said activists from Ukraine are trying to create violent protests, but did not provide evidence of that.

Lithuania’s foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, told Al Jazeera what he called Russian “weakness” may be behind the Kremlin’s decision to back President Alexander Lukashenka.

His re-election victory provoked a month of protests.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from neighbouring Lithuania.

