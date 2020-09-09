-
PMQs: MPs set to grill PM Boris Johnson over controversial Brexit plan | LIVE - 17 mins ago
-
Iran may ban ‘luxury product’ imports - 20 mins ago
-
England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence - 26 mins ago
-
Russia: Foreign Ministry summons German Ambassador over Navalny - 28 mins ago
-
ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow - 31 mins ago
-
Greece: ‘Dramatic scenes’ in Lesbos migrant camp fire - 42 mins ago
-
Italy to reveal how it’ll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash - 48 mins ago
-
Macron removes mask while speaking to students - about 1 hour ago
-
Macron draws criticism on Twitter after removing mask while speaking to students - about 1 hour ago
-
What’s the future for healthcare in the COVID-19 era? - about 1 hour ago
Russia: Foreign Ministry summons German Ambassador over Navalny
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr arrived at Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the situation of politician Alexei Navalny and the statements of the German government about his poisoning.
Video ID: 20200909-028
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200909-028
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly