Russia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccination program with Sputnik V | DW News

2 hours ago

Moscow has kicked off a large-scale vaccination campaign with the Russian-made Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19. The country says it’s produced around 2 million doses to date, and will distribute the vaccine free of charge. Doctors, teachers and social workers are among those first in line to receive the jab. The roll out is going ahead even though clinical trials have not yet been completed.

