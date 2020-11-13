Russia: Kremlin wants truth over Navalny case – Peskov

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russia wants to find the truth over Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s alleged poisoning, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said in an interview for RT Russia in Moscow on Thursday.

“We are still interested in the investigation of all the circumstances of what happened. We want to know the truth. So we said, please help us. If you have information that we do not have, please share it with us. But no one wanted to cooperate. Sometimes it seems that the patient does not want that truth to be out himself,” said Peskov.

Going on to discuss Russia’s stance towards Belarus, Peskov stated that “It’s not Alexander Lukashenko whom we support. We support the legitimate president of a nation that we consider to be our brothers. We support the rule of law in this brotherly nation.”

During the interview, the Kremlin spokesperson also said that Azerbaijan downing a Russian helicopter in Armenia this week was a “tragedy”, adding that Baku’s immediate reaction and readiness to conduct an independent investigation into the incident made it possible for Moscow to accept their apology.

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): “We are still interested in the investigation of all the circumstances of what happened. We want to know the truth. So we said, please help us. If you have information that we do not have, please share it with us. But no one wanted to cooperate. Sometimes it seems that the patient does not want that truth to be out himself.”

SOT, Anton Krasovskiy, journalist (Russian): “Both a patient and non a patient at all…”

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): “There are a lot of questions about his illness, too. And, if he is ill, we need to know how bad, and whether this disease can fade and come back. Well, you have to agree that there are more questions than answers.”

SOT, Anton Krasovskiy, journalist (Russian): “During his 26 or 27 years of presidency, Alexander Lukashenko consistently tried to rip off Russia. He would ask us for money and then go to China. He would demand discounted gas prices, but then make a deal with the Americans. This has been happening throughout his whole presidency. Why do we support Alexander Lukashenko so vehemently?”

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): “It’s not Alexander Lukashenko whom we support. We support the legitimate president of a nation that we consider to be our brothers. We support the rule of law in this brotherly nation. For over ten years, Russia and the Russian president supported and indirectly subsidised the Belarusian economy.”

SOT, Anton Krasovskiy, journalist (Russian): “It wasn’t just subsidising, and it wasn’t indirect, because the whole Belarusian economy is just a part of the Russian economy.”

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): “Exactly. And that, of course, is because we are closest allies, we are two nations that are like brothers. And, of course, we value one another.”

SOT, Anton Krasovskiy, journalist (Russian): “Why has not the President been vaccinated yet?”

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): “You know that the President has given high praise to both the Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by Vektor. He also puts high hopes on…”

SOT, Anton Krasovskiy, journalist (Russian): “And what about the third vaccine?”

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): ” …on the third vaccine. But when he himself decides to get vaccinated, he will inform us.”

SOT, Anton Krasovskiy, journalist (Russian): “Okay.”

SOT, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson (Russian): “Yes, it’s really awful, it’s a tragedy – two of our men are dead. You know, of course, how painful it is for all of us, for military commanders and all our servicemen, and probably Russian people in general too. But in this case it was obvious that Azerbaijan immediately reacted, the President of Azerbaijan immediately reacted, and Azerbaijan pledged to conduct an independent investigation into it and punish those responsible. All of that made it possible for

