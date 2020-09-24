-
Russia: Lavrov considers increasing attacks on UN to be unfair
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said he sympathises with the UN (United Nations) and WHO (World Health Organisation), who he said are criticised unfairly, at a video-conference regarding the implications of COVID-19 in terms of peace and security, on Thursday.
“According to the overwhelming majority of countries, at all stages of the crisis WHO acted professionally, timely took effective proactive steps in close contact with all member states,” Lavrov said.
Moreover, the minister outlined that the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to create green corridors free of trade wars and sanctions for the supply of goods in the pandemic remains relevant.
“It is regrettable that states that use illegal sanctions tools in their policies remain deaf to our arguments and, more regrettably, to the urgent needs of ordinary people from all over the world,” Lavrov said.
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed his confidence that international efforts to overcome the crisis should be coordinated and implemented under the central coordinating role of the UN.
