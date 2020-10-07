Russia: MoD announces successful test of Tsirkon hypersonic missile

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it had for the first time successfully test-fired its hypersonic missile 3M22 Tsirkon in the White Sea.

The missile was launched from the Admiral Gorshkov guided-missile frigate, with the ministry saying that the projectile successfully hit its target some 450 kilometres (280 miles) away in the Barents Sea. During the trial the missile reached a speed of Mach 8, around eight times the speed of sound, the MoD statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Defence Ministry, and everyone involved in the successful test, stating it was “a big staging point for the Russian Federation”.

