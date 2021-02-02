-
Russia: Moscow has ‘reason to believe that it was framed’ – Lavrov on Navalny’s ‘poisoning’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s alleged poisoning could have been framed since Moscow still hasn’t received evidence from the West, speaking in Moscow on Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde.
“We were not provided with any information based on the results of these investigations, which would really show the validity of the accusations against the Russian leadership,” he said.
Swedish FM Linde, who is also the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, on her part expressed “concern about the deteriorating situation for human rights and democracy in Russia, including the actions before, during, and after the demonstrations last weekend.”
“I’ve also urged the release of Alexei Navalny and an investigation into the use of the chemical nerve agent,” she added.
