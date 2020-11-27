Russia: Moscow scoops top city prize and Maldives top country at World Travel Awards 2020

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The winners of the World Travel Awards were announced during the grand final ceremony, which was held online from Moscow on Friday.

For the second time in a row, Moscow has been named the World’s Leading City Destination in 2020 by the biggest awards in the tourism industry.

Moscow saw off tough competition from a list including Auckland, Dubai, and Cape Town.

The Maldives has been named the World’s Leading Destination 2020, while Madeira Islands led winners at World’s Leading Island Destination For this year.

Saint Petersburg in turn was named World’s Leading Cultural City Destination, and Chile was named as the World’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.

During the ceremony, it was announced that starting from 2020 a Russian electronic visa will be available for about 50 countries to ease procedures for tourists.

In 2019, the Russian capital was named as the world’s leading city destination and has been nominated in seven categories this year.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993.

Every year the award is presented in more than 80 categories to the best in tourism, airline, hotel, and hospitality industries.

SOT, Graham Cooke, President of World Travel Awards: “The time for us to come together and celebrate in person is coming soon but until that time comes congratulations for our 2020 ward travel awards winners be proud of your achievements for you are the very best in the world. A final message for the travellers at home, visit world travelerwards.com, and find out about all our nominees, and our winners from across the globe, and once again dream about your ultimate holiday experience. That life-changing experience that you will cherish forever. If this year has taught us anything, it is that we should seize the day to embrace our opportunities and live life to the fullest.”

SOT, Nikita Mikhalkov, Film director (Russian): “Of course you will understand it’s hard for me to speak objectively about Moscow. This is an absolute and incredible city with an incredible history and incredible people. However, I hope this word will get those people who have never been here, interested in Moscow. They will come here and tell the world what they saw here because I am absolutely sure, that they will see how sincere, honest, and loveable Moscow is.”

SOT, Ingeborga Dapkunaite, Actress: “And from the first of January 2021, It will be even easier to visit Moscow or any Russian city. Starting from new year an electronic visa will be available for more than 50 countries. Since Moscow is a significant transit hub connecting Asia and the Middle East with Europe and America, you can fly from anywhere in the world to cultural and historical heritage of Moscow.”

