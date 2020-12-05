Russia: Muscovites share thoughts after getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Muscovites shared their views after getting an injection of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian capital on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of a large-scale vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus in the country on Wednesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said medical workers and teachers would be the first to get vaccinated in the capital after an online registration, while the participation was said to be voluntary

SOT, Nikolai Frolov, Supplementary education teacher at Moscow school No. 1524 (Russian): “The thing is, I work in an immediate contact with children, I am a supplementary education teacher. I teach choreography. That is why I, as a teacher of certain subjects, do not have space of one-two tables [between me and children. I sometimes have physical contact with children to place their hand, leg correctly, which is why I am always in close contact with children. I suppose that vaccination – is a great way to secure yourself and, what is more important, my relatives, parents, who are in the group age of over 65, from this illness. That is why I with pleasure… When I got the opportunity, I took it. Moreover, it is free.”

Nikolai Frolov, Supplementary education teacher in Moscow school No. 1524 (Russian): “No, I trust our medicine. Furthermore, my parents are doctors. My mother is a pensioner and she called me and said: “Son, this is a great thing. Take the first opportunity to get vaccinated.” I always listen to my parents.”

SOT, Anna Arkhipova, Deputy Director of Technology of education school in Moscow (Russian): “I suppose that [the vaccine against COVID-19] is important, necessary and helpful. Important because the numbers cast doubt among many people. Necessary as teachers are the group working with people and is in a risk zone. That is why, of course, it is important to ensure the security of pupils, their parents or official representatives and our relatives. Helpful because, really – this is the responsibility of every citizen of our country. In my case, when my parents went to sanatorium my father got a positive COVID-19 test, but, thankfully, in a light form. This was good. But I as a daughter am unable to help them at the moment, but this is important for me to always be near them.”

SOT, Anna Arkhipova, Deputy Director of Technology of education school in Moscow (Russian): “No, I am not afraid. I trust our national medicine and I am very happy that the vaccine was produced in Russia and I go for it.”

