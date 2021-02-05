-
Ecuador: Presidential candidate Lasso holds final rally in Guayaquil - 2 hours ago
-
Nepal: Dozens arrested in Kathmandu protest amid nationwide strike against govt - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Navalny appears in court for WW II veteran libel trial - 2 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Teachers start civil disobedience campaign against military coup - 3 hours ago
-
Egypt: Al-Ahly fans react to team”s win in Club World Cup game - 3 hours ago
-
Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip - 3 hours ago
-
SUPER BOWL LV: Buccaneers and Chiefs prepare for game day - 3 hours ago
-
How Russia and China are winning the vaccine diplomacy race | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Increase in crimes against Palestinian citizens of Israel - 3 hours ago
-
COVID-19 breathalyser: Indonesia rolls out new mass testing method - 3 hours ago
Russia: Navalny appears in court for WW II veteran libel trial
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
MANDATORY CREDIT TO: Babushkinskiy court press service
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was delivered to Moscow’s Babushkinskiy district court on Friday on a charge of defaming a WWII veteran.
The anti-corruption activist is accused of slandering World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko, who spoke in favour of Russia’s constitutional amendments last year, on his personal Twitter and Telegram accounts.
If convicted, Navalny faces a fine of up to one million roubles ($13,335/€11,130) or compulsory work for up to 240 hours.
Several foreign diplomats, including the second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow Andrew Bell, arrived at the court earlier to attend the hearing.
The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes the presence of foreign diplomats “to support the WWII veteran”, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the ministry as saying.
On Tuesday, another court sentenced the Kremlin critic to two years and eight months in a penal colony for violating a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement
#AlexeiNavalny #Navalny #Russia
Video ID: 20210205-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210205-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly