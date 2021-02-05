Russia: Navalny appears in court for WW II veteran libel trial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was delivered to Moscow’s Babushkinskiy district court on Friday on a charge of defaming a WWII veteran.

The anti-corruption activist is accused of slandering World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko, who spoke in favour of Russia’s constitutional amendments last year, on his personal Twitter and Telegram accounts.

If convicted, Navalny faces a fine of up to one million roubles ($13,335/€11,130) or compulsory work for up to 240 hours.

Several foreign diplomats, including the second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow Andrew Bell, arrived at the court earlier to attend the hearing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes the presence of foreign diplomats “to support the WWII veteran”, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the ministry as saying.

On Tuesday, another court sentenced the Kremlin critic to two years and eight months in a penal colony for violating a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement

