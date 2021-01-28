Russia: Navalny”s ally says she”s detained for violating “sanitary rules” during protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s lawyer Luybov Sobol commented on her detention in Moscow on Thursday.

“It’s being done to frighten us and our supporters. But I can say once again that, of course, I am not afraid of anything and will continue doing my anti-corruption investigation and telling the truth,” she said.

Sobol and Navalny’s brother Oleg were detained for 48 hours after police raided their apartments on Wednesday night.

The searches were linked to a criminal case into alleged violations of sanitary rules during the protests in Moscow over the weekend.

Hundreds of people were detained at unauthorised rallies across the country on Saturday after Navalny and his supporters called for people to take to the streets.

The anti-corruption campaigner was taken into custody on January 17 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he spent nearly five months recovering from an alleged Novichok nerve agent attack.

On January 18, Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction.

#Navalny #Навальный

Video ID: 20210128-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210128-011

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly