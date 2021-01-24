Russia: Police detain supporters of Navalny at Moscow rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters gathered for an unauthorised rally in support of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny in Moscow on Saturday at which police carried out numerous detentions.

Police officers were also seen handing out protective masks to protesters while warning that the rally was unauthorised.

Navalny was detained on January 17 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he spent nearly five months recovering from an alleged Novichok nerve agent attack.

After Navalny’s arrest his associates called on supporters to join demonstrations in dozens of Russian cities on Saturday.

Russian police have warned against attendance at unsanctioned rallies, citing restrictions on public gatherings due to the pandemic.

On Monday Navalny was jailed for 30 days for breaching parole conditions of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. Navalny said the court ruling held inside the police station was a ‘mockery.’ His parole review hearing is currently scheduled to take place on January 29.

TRANSLATIONS

M/S Policewoman (Russian): “Can I give you a mask?”

Protester (Russian): “Fellows, don’t take these masks, she makes you her slaves with them. Putting the masks on means you cannot speak, understand? Don’t take it, they are occupants, absolute occupants, parasites.”

Policewoman (Russian): “Excuse me, put it on, please.”

Journalist (Russian): “Thank you”, Moscow *BLURRED AT SOURCE*

***

SOT, Protester (Russian): “The local police knows me. I stood here repeatedly.”

Journalist (Russian): “Don’t you fear that you can be detained?

Protester (Russian): “For what?”

Journalist (Russian): “Numerous people were detained.”

Protester (Russian): “I won’t be detained. It’s life-threatening to choose Baba Yaga [inaudible].”

***

SOT, Onlooker (Russian): “I came to look at what is happening here.”

Journalist (Russian): “You are 14, right? Do you express your position somehow?”

Teenager (Russian): “No”

Journalist (Russian): “Just came to look, film?”

#navalny #moscow

Video ID: 20210123-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210123-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly