Russia: Production of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 begins in Saint Petersburg
Russian company BIOCAD launched the production of Sputnik V, a vaccine against COVID-19, as footage released on Saturday shows.
BIOCAD is planning to increase the pace making one million dozes of the vaccine in December. The company signed an agreement with
the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which designed the vaccine back in September.
A mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with Russia-made vaccine Sputnik V reportedly began in Russia on Saturday. It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the start of large-scale vaccination against the novel coronavirus in the country on Wednesday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said medical workers and teachers would be the first to get vaccinated in the capital after an online registration, while the participation was said to be voluntary.
