Russia: Russia registers world’s first case of human infection with bird flu A(H5N8)

The world’s first case of human infection with bird flu A(H5N8) has been identified in seven poultry farm employees in southern Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova said at a briefing in Moscow on Saturday.

“Scientists from the Vector Centre identified the genetic material of this avian influenza in seven employees of a poultry farm in the south of the Russian Federation, where an outbreak was reported in December 2020 among the bird population,” she said.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor added that the poultry farm’s employees have recovered from the disease in a mild form and are now feeling well.

Popova stressed that although the new bird flu pathogen has crossed the interspecies barrier, it is not currently transmissible from human to human.

She also said that the data had been sent to the World Health Organisation with the full genomic sequencing data of the A(H5N8) virus had been added to the international GISAID database.

SOT, Anna Popova, Head of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian): “The first human case of influenza A, the avian influenza A(H5N8) virus, has been laboratory confirmed in the Russian Federation. Scientists from the Vector Centre identified the genetic material of this avian influenza in seven employees of a poultry farm in the south of the Russian Federation, where an outbreak was reported in December 2020 among the bird population. All measures to protect people and animals were taken in a very short period of time, all risks were minimised and the situation did not develop further. All the people, all seven of whom I am talking about today, are feeling well and their clinical course was very mild. But at the same time, our scientists were able to see changes in the human body and the immune response to the encounter with this virus in all seven workers of this poultry farm. Today they are feeling well and at that time they felt quite well, the course was mild and the disease ended quite quickly. The prompt and reliable confirmation of the first human case of infection with the new influenza A(H5N8) virus is a victory for the Russian epidemiological surveillance system for dangerous infectious diseases and for Russian scientists; the country’s epidemiological shield has been activated.”

SOT, Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian): “The new pathogen, and it is now new, avian influenza A(H5N8) is capable of being transmitted from birds to humans – it has crossed the interspecies barrier. But this variant of the influenza virus has not been transmitted from human to human to date. Time will tell how quickly subsequent mutations will allow it to cross that barrier. But I want to say that identifying this change – when it has not yet become transmissible from human to human – gives all of us, the whole world, time to prepare for this possible change and to already react appropriately and in a timely way: both to develop test systems and to prepare vaccine platforms. So that when this virus becomes more pathogenic and more dangerous to humans and is able to be transmitted from human to human, we will be fully equipped and ready.”

SOT, Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian): “The data on the world’s first human case of influenza A(H5N8) infection has already been sent to the World Health Organization, this happened a few days ago, as soon as we became absolutely certain of our results. “Vector” has already posted the full genome sequencing data of the A(H5N8) virus with the mutations that allowed it to cross the species barrier of the virus we found in humans in the Russian Federation in the international GISAID database.”

