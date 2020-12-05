-
Russia starts to administer Sputnik V vaccine - 39 mins ago
-
Russia kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccination program with Sputnik V | DW News - 40 mins ago
-
Trump orders most US troops out of Somalia - 54 mins ago
-
Mexico City’s First Female Mayor Tackles a Metropolis on the Brink - 58 mins ago
-
Switzerland: Syrian peace talks “slow-going” and “difficult” – UN”s Pedersen - 59 mins ago
-
Protesters rally against police brutality near Minneapolis following shooting of unarmed naked man - about 1 hour ago
-
Moscow starts vaccinating high-risk workers against Covid-19 - about 1 hour ago
-
Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’ - about 1 hour ago
-
Russia: Production of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 begins in Saint Petersburg - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Muscovites share thoughts after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 - 2 hours ago
Russia starts to administer Sputnik V vaccine
Russians who are in high-risk groups started to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at medical clinics across Moscow on Saturday.
