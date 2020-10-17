Russia: Three beluga whales stuck on sea shore rescued by EMERCOM employee

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Emergencies Ministry employee Alexey Paramonov rescued three beluga whales stuck on the shore of the Sea of Okhotsk due to low tide, as images published on Thursday show.

They were initially discovered by a resident in the village of Chumikan.

Paramonov found the animals about 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) away from the water with skin damaged by stones.

According to the emergency ministry’s report, Paramonov dug a hole under one of the animals to safely turn it over onto its stomach, moved the baby beluga whale closer to its mother and put a blanket over to save it from freezing.

Despite the cold, Paramonov spent hours into the night with the beluga whales who safely returned to the sea with the arrival of the midnight high tide.

Video ID: 20201015-017

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201015-017

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly