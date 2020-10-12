-
Russia: Truce “not fully followed” in Nagorno-Karabakh – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan before official negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabak conflict, in Moscow on Monday.
Lavrov stated that the ceasefire agreement reached between Baku and Yerevan on Saturday hasn’t been “fully followed and the military actions are continuing.”
“We count on the contacts which we have with you and with our Azerbaijani neighbour will allow to ensure the fulfillment of the agreement which agreed on trilateral cooperation,” Lavrov said.
Mnatsakanyan on his part stated that fighting on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh “must be stopped” and accused Azerbaijan of attacking more than 120 localities of the region.
“Russia’s role here is very important. Unfortunately, now we cannot state that we have a full ceasefire” he said.
Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire. It’s been the heaviest clashes in the region since the 1994 ceasefire, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation amid rising casualty figures.
