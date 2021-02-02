-
Russia: US investor Michael Calvey’s embezzlement trial begins in Moscow
Mandatory courtesy: Meshchansky district court press service
The embezzlement trial of US financier Michael Calvey began at Moscow’s Meshchansky district court on Tuesday.
Calvey and his associates are accused of frauding 2.5 billion roubles ($33.1 mln/€27.5 mln) from the Vostochny Bank.
The American financier was detained along with five other employees of Baring Vostok in February 2019.
If convicted, the US investor could face up to 10 years behind bars.
