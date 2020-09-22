-
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack - 3 hours ago
-
Venice in times of Covid-19 - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow - 3 hours ago
-
Belongings of Holocaust survivor behind “The Pianist” movie go for auction in Warsaw - 3 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 3 hours ago
-
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off - 3 hours ago
-
EU Drug Report 2020: Party pills out of fashion, online dealing and over-50s overdose spike - 4 hours ago
-
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine - 4 hours ago
-
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves - 5 hours ago
-
Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC - 5 hours ago
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
MANDATORY COURTESY: 00:00 – 02:04 – Russian Ministry of Health
WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, expressed gratitude to Russia for developing the ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine, during his visit to Moscow on Monday.
“The World Health Organisation is very appreciated to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the ‘Sputnik V’. I would like to thank the Russian Federation for the great steps to develop a safe and effective vaccine,” Kluge said.
The WHO Regional Director for Europe also stated that he is ‘well-aware’ of Russia’s history of developing vaccines, and expressed his confidence in the success of ‘Sputnik V’.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that his discussion with Kluge mostly covered the topic of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.
During his visit, Kluge also held a meeting with the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin. Sobyanin expressed his gratitude to the WHO for informing the international community “about the situation that is taking place in different countries, which were first exposed to such a serious problem as COVID-19”.
Video ID: 20200921-032
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200921-032
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly