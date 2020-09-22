Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

MANDATORY COURTESY: 00:00 – 02:04 – Russian Ministry of Health

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, expressed gratitude to Russia for developing the ‘Sputnik V’ COVID-19 vaccine, during his visit to Moscow on Monday.

“The World Health Organisation is very appreciated to Russia for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the ‘Sputnik V’. I would like to thank the Russian Federation for the great steps to develop a safe and effective vaccine,” Kluge said.

The WHO Regional Director for Europe also stated that he is ‘well-aware’ of Russia’s history of developing vaccines, and expressed his confidence in the success of ‘Sputnik V’.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that his discussion with Kluge mostly covered the topic of cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

During his visit, Kluge also held a meeting with the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin. Sobyanin expressed his gratitude to the WHO for informing the international community “about the situation that is taking place in different countries, which were first exposed to such a serious problem as COVID-19”.

Video ID: 20200921-032

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200921-032

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly