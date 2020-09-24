-
Russian bombers take to Belarus skies during joint drills
Six Russian strategic Tu-22 bombers conducted a flight over Belarus as part of the “Slavic Fraternity -2020” exercise, Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The aircraft which took off from the Shaikovka military airfield in Tver Region practiced aerial bombardment at the Ruzhansky training range near the Belarusian town of Baranovichi.
The Russian-Belarusian “Slavyanskoe Bratstvo -2020” [Russian for Slavic Fraternity] exercises which began on September 14 are expected to finish on September 25.
The drills have been taking place as Belarus has been hit by protests against President Alexander Lukashenko who was re-elected for a sixth term in a disputed poll in August.
