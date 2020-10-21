-
Russian diver has friendly encounter with Beluga whale near Popov Island
Russian diver Koshovenko Danil was swimming in the Sea of Japan near Popov Island off the coast of Vladivostok when he met a friendly Beluga whale.
Footage taken by the diver back on October 11, captured the mammal approaching the diver with no fear and even allowing him to pat it on its head several times.
According to the diver, he was initially quite frightened as the mammal had surprised him by showing up from behind. The diver however later indicated for the Beluga to approach him which it playfully obliged.
The encounter lasted for 20 minutes.
Danil later explained the unusual event could have happened because the whale had close contact with human beings in a “whale prison” back in 2019.
Media has published reports about the presence of belugas around the coast of Primorsky Krai.
At the end of 2019, fifty whales were released from the “whale prison” off the Eastern coast of Primorye.
The whales are believed to have been captured in the Sea of Okhotsk in 2018 and taken to cages in the Srednyaya Bay near the city of Nakhodka.
