Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan needs to change ‘political culture’ | Talk to Al Jazeera
In recent years, the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan has travelled a lot further along the path towards democracy than its neighboring post-Soviet states.
Two revolutions in the last 15 years have deposed two presidents who, many Kyrgyz say, failed them.
But the events following recent parliamentary elections are being called a “third revolution” in Kyrgyzstan.
What are its implications of such events for the political stability and the economic future of the country?
Kyrgyzstan’s acting President and Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov talks to Al Jazeera.
