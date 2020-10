Safe in Paris, Sophie Petronin to head for medical check

FRANCE 24’s Claire Paccalin describes the emotional scenes at Paris airport where aid worker Sophie Pétronin, the last French hostage anywhere in the world, has arrived from Bamako. The 75-year-old embraced her family, and will now head for a medical check.

