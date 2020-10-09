-
Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed - 26 mins ago
-
Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city - 36 mins ago
-
Who else wins from Sophie Petronin’s release? - 46 mins ago
-
Ready-to-wear, summer 2021: Catwalk shows return to Paris Fashion Week - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: France’s last hostage, until the next one - about 1 hour ago
-
Safe in Paris, Sophie Petronin to head for medical check - about 1 hour ago
-
President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: release of jihadists ‘big setback’ for French army in Sahel - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Police scuffle with trans activists marching in support of Black Lives Matter in Manhattan - 2 hours ago
-
USA: America needs four more years of Trump – Pence at Arizona rally - 2 hours ago
Safe in Paris, Sophie Petronin to head for medical check
FRANCE 24’s Claire Paccalin describes the emotional scenes at Paris airport where aid worker Sophie Pétronin, the last French hostage anywhere in the world, has arrived from Bamako. The 75-year-old embraced her family, and will now head for a medical check.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en