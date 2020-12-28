Santa came to town! Father Xmas pays kids a visit in Spain amid COVID restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

If you can’t go to Santa during coronavirus times, Santa comes to you! A company in Los Barrios, Andalusia, set up a Santa team to visit the city’s children, as seen on Thursday.

“This initiative consists in bringing Christmas closer to the children in Campo de Gibraltar region, given that this year Christmas was a bit different, [Santa] couldn’t go to shopping centres or the Town Hall, so we decided to do this because of COVID-19 measures, of course, so everyone would have Santa at home,” explained Ana Belen Conejo, manager of Diviertete company.

“Santa arrives with his elf with the children’s gifts, ring the bell for the children to open the door and be surprised. They go in and play with the children, talk to them, give them gifts, ask them how the year has gone,” Conejo added.

The manager also told that the idea appeared when they realised ‘Halloween was already complicated’ because of COVID restrictions and Christmas wasn’t going to be any different.

“To avoid the crowds of people anywhere, the best was to take Santa Claus to the children’s houses,” Conejo concluded.

SOT, Santa Claus (Spanish): “Today is Christmas, I have to go to the children’s house to give them Christmas presents. This Christmas is a bit different, not like last year. This Christmas we go to the kids’ homes to give them the gifts and talk a little with them, why the year was, how are they behaving and all.”

SOT, Elf (Spanish): “My role is to accompany Santa Claus to the houses, talk a bit with the kids, to help him give out the gifts and give them candy.”

SOT, Elf (Spanish): “I think it is a very good initiative so the children can enjoy this day with Santa in a special way since with the coronavirus you cannot go anywhere, you can’t see parades or anything, so it’s better that Santa goes to your place.”

SOT, Daniel Perez, City councillor (Spanish): “In this very complicated and different year, you have to reinvent yourself in the activities that are normally done in big crowds. We have to try to make these activities in a more positive way, and in a way that people don’t crowd and together safety measures are complied with.”

