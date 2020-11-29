Sao Paulo, Rio up for grabs as Brazilians vote in local election run-offs

Brazil’s biggest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, began electing their next mayors Sunday as the country held municipal run-offs, the last polls before far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is up for re-election in 2022.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en