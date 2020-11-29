-
Sao Paulo, Rio up for grabs as Brazilians vote in local election run-offs
Brazil’s biggest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, began electing their next mayors Sunday as the country held municipal run-offs, the last polls before far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is up for re-election in 2022.
