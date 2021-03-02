-
Sarkozy convicted: What does it mean for politics and justice in France? - 32 mins ago
Covax: Vaccine-sharing scheme begins, but will it be enough? - about 1 hour ago
Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi death - 3 hours ago
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning - 3 hours ago
France recommends single vaccine dose for people who have had Covid-19 - 3 hours ago
Iraq: First batch of China”s Sinopharm vaccine arrives in Bagdad - 5 hours ago
Baby steps! Polar bear mum takes newborn cub out of doors for the first time - 5 hours ago
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, turns 90 in quarantine - 5 hours ago
‘Fireball’ meteor blazes across UK skies | DW News - 6 hours ago
Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 35kg fleece | DW News - 7 hours ago
Sarkozy convicted: What does it mean for politics and justice in France?
Nicolas Sarkozy is to appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for corruption and influence pedalling. Sarkozy makes history as the first French president to be convicted of the charge of corruption. He, his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a magistrate Gilbert Azibert were all convicted in the Paris courtroom. We examine the case and its implications, not just for Sarkozy and the others convicted, but for the centre right, the electoral process, the legal system and indeed of France.
