Sarkozy convicted: What does it mean for politics and justice in France?

Nicolas Sarkozy is to appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for corruption and influence pedalling. Sarkozy makes history as the first French president to be convicted of the charge of corruption. He, his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a magistrate Gilbert Azibert were all convicted in the Paris courtroom. We examine the case and its implications, not just for Sarkozy and the others convicted, but for the centre right, the electoral process, the legal system and indeed of France.

