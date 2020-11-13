-
Saudi Arabia accused of using golf tournament to ‘sportswash’ its human rights record
Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia’s hosting of a golf tournament was ‘pure hypocrisy’ given its alleged human rights abuses.
