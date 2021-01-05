-
Saudi Arabia: Emir of Qatar arrives for GCC summit
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was filmed embracing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrived in Al-Ula for a GCC summit on Tuesday.
The visit marks the end of three and a half years of blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
The decision to end the diplomatic crisis was announced by the Kuwaiti foreign minister on Monday.
