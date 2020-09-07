-
Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing
Saudi Arabia has reduced the sentences of eight people involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Last year, five of them were given the death penalty for the killing, but that has been overturned.
The court handed 20-year sentences to five people and three others were sentenced to between seven to 10 years, state media reported. The eight convicted were not identified.
Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.
